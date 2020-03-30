Abortion clinics stay open during lockdown

Even though Covid-19 has added further challenges to an already strained health system, women may still terminate unwanted pregnancies during the lockdown, says experts.

Marie Stopes, a clinic that provides sexual and reproductive health services, including safe abortions, said on Monday that it remained open during the lockdown.

Spokesperson Whitney Chinogwenya said the organisation encouraged women to contact its call centre and book an appointment.

“We will then send the client a letter that will permit them to travel during the lockdown and share with the authority. This will also help us in managing how many people are in a facility as per the regulations,” said Chinogwenya.

“The reality is, a woman who wants to terminate a pregnancy will always find a way. It's better that they do it safely.”