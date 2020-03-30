Alexandra confirms first Covid-19 case, five in isolation

Gauteng's Alexandra township has recorded its first case of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Monday.

The person who tested positive was traced and found in Limpopo.

“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is in isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

She added that there were five people “currently under quarantine after being in close contact with a confirmed case”. They have all been tested for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts. We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly so that together we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” said Kekana.