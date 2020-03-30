Alexandra food seller has a permit but soldiers closed him down

An Alexandra business owner said on Monday it was difficult to operate his establishment during the coronavirus lockdown as, within a matter of days, police officers and soldiers patrolling the townships were applying different rules to businesses.

Bhekisisa Ncube, who runs a food business, said before the lockdown he had applied for a permit online and was able to show it to soldiers who patrolled the township's streets for the first two days of the lockdown. TimesLIVE was present on Friday when soldiers used his shop as a pit stop, allowing him to continue operating on the first day of the 21-day lockdown.

On Sunday, however, according to Ncube, a new team of soldiers who arrived at his establishment told him his permit was null and void.

“They came here and threatened to beat me. They said I think I am special,” Ncube told TimesLIVE. “I showed them the permit but they did not care,” he said.

The permit he produced showed he was registered under the spaza/grocery store category.