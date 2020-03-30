South Africa

Ambulance crew held up at gunpoint during Covid-19 lockdown

30 March 2020 - 08:33 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng provincial government has appealed to the public to help keep health workers safe and to report those responsible for an attack on an ambulance crew in Winterveldt. File image
The Gauteng provincial government has appealed to the public to help keep health workers safe and to report those responsible for an attack on an ambulance crew in Winterveldt. File image
Image: Joburg Public Safety via Twitter

An ambulance crew was held up in Winterveldt, north of Tshwane, on Sunday evening.

The Gauteng provincial government is pleading with the public to help keep health workers safe and to report those responsible for the attack.

“Our Gauteng Emergency Medical Services team in an ambulance from ODI base was held up  at gunpoint. Thankfully the team is unharmed,” the department said in a statement.

“Two males approached the open ambulance door while the crew was busy sighting an IV line for the patient. The two produced a gun.” 

This is developing story.

Government denies lockdown regulations hark back to apartheid

The government has slammed critics who have likened the national lockdown to measures under apartheid rule.
Politics
1 day ago

Northern Cape cops bust duo with drugs on first day of lockdown

Two men were bust with drugs by Northern Cape police on the first day of the nationwide lockdown, police said.
News
1 day ago

Court dismisses application to relax lockdown rules for man who wanted to travel to grandfather's funeral

An urgent court application by a Mpumalanga man who brought an urgent court application to relax coronavirus lockdown legislation so he could attend ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  4. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
Lockdown loaded: Public transport
X