Ambulance crew held up at gunpoint during Covid-19 lockdown

An ambulance crew was held up in Winterveldt, north of Tshwane, on Sunday evening.

The Gauteng provincial government is pleading with the public to help keep health workers safe and to report those responsible for the attack.

“Our Gauteng Emergency Medical Services team in an ambulance from ODI base was held up at gunpoint. Thankfully the team is unharmed,” the department said in a statement.

“Two males approached the open ambulance door while the crew was busy sighting an IV line for the patient. The two produced a gun.”

This is developing story.