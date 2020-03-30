'I will lockdown stress-free' – Soweto pensioner relieved after collecting grant money

On day four of SA's Covid-19 lockdown, the elderly and disabled on Monday got their chance to stock up on basic essentials as staggered payments of their grants started.

Some expressed concern about their health while outdoors, but precautions including social distancing and hand sanitisers were observed at paypoints.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, together with SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Totsie Memela, MEC Panyaza Lesufi and communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, were due to visit Sassa pay points, including post offices, ATMs and retail stores, in Gauteng to oversee operations. This has been postponed to Tuesday, Zulu's office said.

The grants are being paid on March 30, March 31 and April 1.

In Pimville, Soweto, the first day of pension grants collection was met with long queues at pay points and local supermarkets. Unlike other areas, residents in this area did not initially practice social distancing. However, community patrollers were on the ground to facilitate the queues and ensure the elderly were being offered hand sanitisers.

Community safety MEC in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko, on Sunday announced that 3,000 patrollers would be deployed in various areas to manage Sassa paypoints.

At the Pimville Zone 7 post office, Gladys Ngwenya expressed gratitude to government.

“We are grateful. We didn’t know what was going happen to us,” she said.

Ngwenya said she was the breadwinner for a family of six, and had been running out of food.

“I was stressed because the children and grandchildren were asking questions when other people were buying a lot [panic buying].”

She said she would now stay at home “stress-free”.

Pensioner, Duduzile Macingawe expressed similar sentiments: “I feel good that we were allowed to get our money. At least we won’t sleep hungry with the children."

Another pensioner, who asked not to be named, said she had to catch two minibus taxis to get to the post office.

“I could not sleep well at night because we were told taxis would not operate, but now it is good the government changed the rules to help us. It shows that they care for us."

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has relaxed operating hours for taxis and buses to operate from 5am until 8pm to accommodate the payment of social grants.