Cabin fever? 10 useful tips from the experts to stay sane under lockdown

BE AWARE OF WORDS AND BEHAVIOUR

People need to recognise the fear and stress they feel to allow them to shift from “a state of fear to a state of calm" says executive life coach Lindiwe Mkhondo.

Stress and panic trigger adrenaline which lowers immunity, the opposite of what we need to fight Covid-19.

“We need to slow down and be self-observers: to look at the words we are using [‘the world is falling apart’] and the behaviours evoked by our fears, like being stuck in front of TV or overeating.

“Our words and behaviours can fuel positive or negative energy. They can put us in a downward spiral, or we can be conscious and look at this as an opportunity,” says Mkhondo.

CONTROL WHAT YOU CAN

Shelton Kartun, founder of the Anger & Stress Management Centre, says: “You have the ability to control what you do and what you think. The greater the sense of having some control about what is going on, the lower the stress.”

Our own actions are the most reliable antidote to the helplessness associated with a rising tide of infections, economic threats and unknowns about the future.

Sandy Lewis, head of therapeutic services for Akeso mental health facilities, says people must try not to get stuck in negative thinking.

BE PRESENT

“Worrying about the future and asking yourself questions such as, ‘Will the economy crash and leave us destitute?’, tend to lead to more anxiety,” says Lewis.

“Staying present with the reality that you are faced with today, focusing on your current tasks and distracting yourself can all assist in developing greater resilience.”

CREATE MENTAL SPACE

Thomas says: “In recent years therapists have heard a lot of complaints that everybody is on their own screen and not interacting, but screens could be a way for people to carve out time to be by themselves, especially parents.

“When people have to live in close quarters and are overcrowded, friction can develop. As far as possible people need to find their own space, even if it’s mental space to do their own thing.”

That could be putting on headphones to listen to music, reading a book or playing a game.

SCHEDULE

Planning a structure for the day can make life easier, the experts recommend.

Life coach and Burnout author Judy Klipin, says a daily structure is useful to create our own sense of predictability and routine.

“Set a schedule — exercise, outside time, eating, housework, reading, sleeping, times to talk to family and friends on the phone and so on — that you can follow every day."

American agony uncle Doctor Phil also proposes changes in routine.

“Don’t do the same thing every single day. Do something different,” is his recommendation

Be aware that “the first four minutes of interaction can set the tone for the entire day”, so don’t argue in front of the children and don’t be a slob (yes, shower and change your clothes) are among his other tips.

SHIFT FROM HUMAN ‘DOING TO HUMAN BEING’

Not rushing out to work gives families more time to slow down and connect, and individuals extra time to study and explore hobbies, says Mkhondo.

“We have become a ‘human doing’ but now we can find ways of being a human 'being' again, connecting inside and with each other.”