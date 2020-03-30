South Africa

Chinese businessman who locked workers in factory to make masks, granted R20k bail

30 March 2020 - 13:16 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
A Chinese businessman who was arrested on Sunday appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday for contravening the Disaster Management act.
Image: Zimasa Matiwane

A 53-year-old Chinese national has been granted R20,000 bail in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with charges related to contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The man was arrested by a multidisciplinary team on Sunday for allegedly locking up 14 employees for several days and forcing them to produce masks in response to the demand created by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

At the time of publishing, the man had not posted bail. His next appearance was set down for June 20.

Meanwhile the Chinese consulate in Durban has expressed shock at the arrest of the man whom they said was “working hard to help KZN in its fighting against the (Corona) virus”.

After a tip-off, inspectors from the KZN department of economic development Consumer Protection Unit made the arrest and “rescued” 14 workers at the firm in Glen Anil.

In a statement, the Consulate General of China in Durban said “the factory located in Glen Anil Durban was specially set up to help KZN people's fighting against the virus last week”.

