Chinese businessman who locked workers in factory to make masks, granted R20k bail

At the time of publishing, the man had not posted bail. His next appearance was set down for June 20.

Meanwhile the Chinese consulate in Durban has expressed shock at the arrest of the man whom they said was “working hard to help KZN in its fighting against the (Corona) virus”.

After a tip-off, inspectors from the KZN department of economic development Consumer Protection Unit made the arrest and “rescued” 14 workers at the firm in Glen Anil.

In a statement, the Consulate General of China in Durban said “the factory located in Glen Anil Durban was specially set up to help KZN people's fighting against the virus last week”.