COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day 4: Only one Gauteng Covid-19 patient still in ICU, and recovering well: MEC

March 30 2020 07:37

Only one Gauteng Covid-19 patient still in ICU, and recovering well: MEC

Of the 584 people in Gauteng who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 15 are in hospital — nine in private facilities and six in government institutions.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was speaking on eNCA over the weekend, said these were patients with mild symptoms.

Four people who had been in intensive care had recovered, he said.

Only one person remained in ICU, Masuku disclosed, and she was also responding well to treatment. Read more

30 March 2020 - 07:14

No kissing 'and sneeze in style', police minister tells law enforcers

Cele addressed a police and an army contingent in Cape Town on Saturday about a wide range of issues pertaining to the national 21- day lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

Among the issues Cele emphasised are that no more than 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral, taxis can only carry 50% of their capacity, people cannot buy “cooked food” and “alcohol” from shops and dog walking is not permitted.

He said some supermarkets were moving alcohol from the spirits section to general grocery divisions.

“It looks like some South Africans have not begun to take the situation seriously,” said Cele.

“The number (of infections) has gone beyond 1,000, and the person has died in this city, which means it is not a joke. Read more.

30 March 2020 - 04:18

‘Truly amazing’: the journey from Wuhan to SA

The moment a little girl ran through the doors of the SAA Airbus A340-600 on the runway in Wuhan, China, was something Ahmed Bham will never forget.

She was the first South African to enter the plane and begin the process of being repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre. Read the article here.

29 March 2020 - 21:29

No, cigarettes are not essential during lockdown, say police

In a short statement sent out to media, national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said: "In response to posts on various social media platforms, please be advised that cigarettes and tobacco are NOT essential items." Read more.