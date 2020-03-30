East Rand metro cop on murder charge after fatal lockdown enforcement

Seisa said officers were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

He said community members attacked officers when they attempted to make an arrest.

“In retaliation the police then discharged rubber bullets. It is further alleged that the deceased was followed up to his veranda where he was fatally shot.”

Sibusiso Amos, 40, was declared dead on the scene.

Four children aged five, six and twins of 11 were shot and injured. They were transported to hospital.

“Ipid investigators attended the scene and went back this morning to continue with investigation.”

Seisa said two men, a 34-year-old EMPD officer and a “45-year old civilian person who is believed to be a private security officer” were arrested on Sunday evening and charged with attempted murder and murder.

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday.