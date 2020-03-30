East Rand metro cop on murder charge after fatal lockdown enforcement
An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer and a second man have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident during a lockdown enforcement operation in Vosloorus on Sunday.
Acting Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said EMPD officers were patrolling the area on Sunday when they noticed people drinking alcohol at a tavern.
Seisa said officers were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
He said community members attacked officers when they attempted to make an arrest.
“In retaliation the police then discharged rubber bullets. It is further alleged that the deceased was followed up to his veranda where he was fatally shot.”
Sibusiso Amos, 40, was declared dead on the scene.
Four children aged five, six and twins of 11 were shot and injured. They were transported to hospital.
“Ipid investigators attended the scene and went back this morning to continue with investigation.”
Seisa said two men, a 34-year-old EMPD officer and a “45-year old civilian person who is believed to be a private security officer” were arrested on Sunday evening and charged with attempted murder and murder.
They are expected to appear in the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday.