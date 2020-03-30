South Africa

East Rand metro cop on murder charge after fatal lockdown enforcement

30 March 2020 - 14:11 By Iavan Pijoos
Law enforcement officials pour confiscated alcohol on to a street in Johannesburg at the start of the lockdown.
Law enforcement officials pour confiscated alcohol on to a street in Johannesburg at the start of the lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer and a second man have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident during a lockdown enforcement operation in Vosloorus on Sunday.

Acting Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said EMPD officers were patrolling the area on Sunday when they noticed people drinking alcohol at a tavern.

On March 26 2020, is the start of a new period of uncertainty as South Africans adapt to life under a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some of the answers to your 'leaving home' questions.

Seisa said officers were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

He said community members attacked officers when they attempted to make an arrest.

“In retaliation the police then discharged rubber bullets. It is further alleged that the deceased was followed up to his veranda where he was fatally shot.”

Sibusiso Amos, 40, was declared dead on the scene.

Four children aged five, six and twins of 11 were shot and injured. They were transported to hospital.

“Ipid investigators attended the scene and went back this morning to continue with investigation.”

Seisa said two men, a 34-year-old EMPD officer and a “45-year old civilian person who is believed to be a private security officer” were arrested on Sunday evening and charged with attempted murder and murder.

They are expected to appear in the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday.

MORE

DA calls for investigation into 'gross violations' by soldiers policing lockdown

The DA is calling on military ombudsman General Vusi Masondo to investigate alleged gross violations of the military mandate and Bill of Rights by ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Police threaten Hillbrow's homeless with sjamboks to enforce national lockdown

'I'm trying to save lives... This is not the time to ask nicely,' says cop
News
2 days ago

No, cigarettes are not essential during lockdown, say police

Police on Sunday shot down any suggestion that cigarettes would be allowed to be sold during the lockdown.
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
X