Experts' plea to divorced parents: don't spread lockdown tension to your children

For many divorced parents, the fallout from last week’s announcement that children cannot move between houses under the 21-day lockdown is a source of anxiety.

However, experts say now is not the time to let your tension and stress rub off on your children.

Instead, be as transparent as possible.

Fouzia Ryklief is the counselling co-ordinator at The Parent Centre in Cape Town. Speaking to TimesLIVE she said: “Help children deal with their negative feelings and their sadness about not seeing the other parent.”

While parents struggle with their own fears and pain about the lockdown rules for divorced parents, it is important they acknowledge children's feelings.