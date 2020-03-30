Five men arrested for illegal hunting in Northern Cape

Five men were arrested for illegal hunting in the Northern Cape over the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Rametsaba said officers were patrolling on Saturday when they received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle driving at high speed in a main road in Kuruman.

He said five men, aged between 20 and 42, were traveling in a white Toyota bakkie when they were stopped.

Police discovered one gemsbok, one kudu and one wildebeest in the bakkie. The animals had an estimated value of R30,000.

Officers also recovered one rifle and nine rounds of ammunition.

The five men were arrested and are expected to appear in the Kuruman magistrate’s court on Monday.