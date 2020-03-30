South Africa

Four cases of Covid-19 in Sasolburg is fake news, says department of health

30 March 2020 - 10:28 By Iavan Pijoos
A letter claiming to be from the provincial health department says there have been four cases of Covid-19 reported in Zamdela, Sasolburg. The department says this is false and points to basic errors in the letter.
A letter claiming to be from the provincial health department says there have been four cases of Covid-19 reported in Zamdela, Sasolburg. The department says this is false and points to basic errors in the letter.
Image: Supplied

The Free State department of health has denied claims that there had been cases of Covid-19 reported in Sasolburg.

This after a letter claiming to be from the provincial department stated that there had been four cases of Covid-19 reported in the township of Zamdela, Sasolburg.

“Please be alert that the letter purporting to be coming from the department warning people about Covid-19 cases in Sasolburg is false,” provincial department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Monday.

Mvambi said the fake allegation was “negatively affecting” the health institution.

He said a fake letterhead, incorrect address of the hospital and the municipality were used in the letter.

He said that Covid-19 cases were announced only by minister of health Zweli Mkhize and not by provincial or any other departments.

“To this end, we do not have any cases in Sasolburg.”

MORE

Seven coronavirus myths debunked

In SA, spreading fake news about the coronavirus is punishable by a fine or jail
News
6 days ago

Fake news hampers Zimbabwe Covid-19 battle

Fake news and false information is undermining the fight against Covid-19, say media experts
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
Lockdown loaded: When can I leave the house?
X