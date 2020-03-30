Four cases of Covid-19 in Sasolburg is fake news, says department of health
The Free State department of health has denied claims that there had been cases of Covid-19 reported in Sasolburg.
This after a letter claiming to be from the provincial department stated that there had been four cases of Covid-19 reported in the township of Zamdela, Sasolburg.
“Please be alert that the letter purporting to be coming from the department warning people about Covid-19 cases in Sasolburg is false,” provincial department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Monday.
Mvambi said the fake allegation was “negatively affecting” the health institution.
He said a fake letterhead, incorrect address of the hospital and the municipality were used in the letter.
He said that Covid-19 cases were announced only by minister of health Zweli Mkhize and not by provincial or any other departments.
“To this end, we do not have any cases in Sasolburg.”
As a board member in sasolburg hospital, i can confirm that i have communicated with the officials of the hospital and they have confirmed with me that this is FAKE NEWS and the matter has been referred to the police for investigation.#Covid19inSA #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/21pxmHJj7S— Edgar Legoale (@EdgarLegoale) March 29, 2020