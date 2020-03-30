Four cases of Covid-19 in Sasolburg is fake news, says department of health

“Please be alert that the letter purporting to be coming from the department warning people about Covid-19 cases in Sasolburg is false,” provincial department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Monday.

Mvambi said the fake allegation was “negatively affecting” the health institution.

He said a fake letterhead, incorrect address of the hospital and the municipality were used in the letter.

He said that Covid-19 cases were announced only by minister of health Zweli Mkhize and not by provincial or any other departments.

“To this end, we do not have any cases in Sasolburg.”