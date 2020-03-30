'iCorona isingene officially eLok'shini'— social media responds to first Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha
Social media was abuzz with reaction to news that Khayelitsha in Cape Town has reported its first official case of Covid-19.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, adding that the province had to date recorded 310 infections.
“We have seen another increase in the number of residents admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, with 14 currently hospitalised, three of these in intensive care.
“Today we have started providing sub-district information across the Western Cape, including in the city of Cape Town.
"The stats show us this virus is spreading and reaching communities across our province. Every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Mossel Bay is of very serious concern for my government.”
He said there was only one recorded case in the township, but did not provide more details.
TimesLIVE reported over the weekend that police had arrested some Khayelitsha residents for not obeying the 21-day lockdown regulations.
South Africans flocked to Twitter to share their reaction to the news, with some warning it would not end well in an area that is overcrowded and “doesn't permit social distancing”.
Some people called for calm while others said the fears were exaggerated. They said the area was big and the case may have come from more developed parts of the province.
They also said residents in the area were heeding the health and safety advice from government.
Here are some of the reactions:
Aerial view of Khayelitsha, the set up it self doesn't permit social distancing, imagine the spread 😞 pic.twitter.com/d4uoGsKetO— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 29, 2020
Why are people angry about the reported Khayelitsha #Covid19inSA case? It is a big, highly populated, congested area and the virus can easily spread. It's important to spread awareness of the possible danger the people living there are facing so they can protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/CEyIHwnkYN— Targaryen Knowles- Carter 👑 (@Kay_Mantanga) March 29, 2020
You guys are overreacting who said the person with corona virus in khayelitsha is one of the shacks residents? 🤷♂️— FOLLOW ME I'LL FOLLOW BACK IMMEDIATELY (@BeeGeeZA1) March 30, 2020
Ay laphapha man there are better places in khayelitsha too the person might be from the developed location pic.twitter.com/Bf7mv8Gu14
I'm not ok guys, iCorona isingene officially eLok'shini #khayelitsha pic.twitter.com/aVaD9ftx9C— Brian Cadmore 🇿🇦 (@sbu__007) March 29, 2020
One of my fears was the Coronavirus ending up in a township. Now this is a nightmare coming true.— #LockdownSA 🇿🇦 (@Mzansist) March 29, 2020
It could possibly be over for all of us now! We need to prioritise them immediately!!
I'm stressed!#Khayelitsha pic.twitter.com/AjCN3Fq4yK
This is also Khayelitsha during #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/spNZtn1g2X— Z O N • D W A (@SpeelmanKuhle) March 30, 2020
Why do people think people in shacks can't adhere to the social distancing call. I'm in my shack right now haven't touched any ones hands, haven't been vagabonding the streets. I wash my hands everytime I try not to touch my eyes, mouth and nose. Why do you think Khayelitsha cant pic.twitter.com/MLp6Ago30Z— Inkalmevana Eyatya Ukutya Kwezilwanyane Zonke (@Johannes_Paints) March 30, 2020
Khayelitsha records its first case of #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/1IdRoRRkKj— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 29, 2020
Before you tweet about how irresponsible #Khayelitsha residents are, imagine self isolating in one of these homes, now imagine doing it with 6 other people, no backyard, no water, no Wifi #CheckYourPriviledge pic.twitter.com/HvhcMHmlJc— MelaninIsMyDrugOfChoice (@uviludidi) March 29, 2020