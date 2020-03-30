'iCorona isingene officially eLok'shini'— social media responds to first Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha

“Today we have started providing sub-district information across the Western Cape, including in the city of Cape Town.

"The stats show us this virus is spreading and reaching communities across our province. Every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Mossel Bay is of very serious concern for my government.”

He said there was only one recorded case in the township, but did not provide more details.

TimesLIVE reported over the weekend that police had arrested some Khayelitsha residents for not obeying the 21-day lockdown regulations.

South Africans flocked to Twitter to share their reaction to the news, with some warning it would not end well in an area that is overcrowded and “doesn't permit social distancing”.

Some people called for calm while others said the fears were exaggerated. They said the area was big and the case may have come from more developed parts of the province.

They also said residents in the area were heeding the health and safety advice from government.

Here are some of the reactions: