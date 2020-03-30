Lockdown in Diepsloot — elderly queue for social grants, cigarettes for sale

An elderly woman sitting in a queue at the Diepsloot post office, waiting for her social grant payment, said on Monday she wished she could properly sanitise her hands, even at home.

“We are scared about this disease. We wish government would come and give us sprays to use at our homes so we can also wash our hands and spray them there,” said Sophie Ndlovu, rubbing her hands which had just been sprayed by a Sassa employee.

“They don’t give us sprays and masks to use at home. We are protected here but once we get home, we touch things while we work. Heating water to wash our hands all the time is a lot of work,” she said.

Seated in front of her was another elderly woman who identified herself as MaJiyane.

“I am not scared of the disease. We are all going to die anyway,” she said.

Jiyane and Ndlovu were seated on chairs placed at least a metre apart outside the post office. Officials ensured grant recipients practised social distancing as recommended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In the queue, only a handful of people wore masks. Others walked around, their faces unprotected. Some used scarves and cloth to cover their mouths and noses.

“I don’t think this does much but it is what I have,” said Elizabeth Serero, referring to the blue and pink scarf tied around her face.