South Africa

Lockdown is legal, Constitutional Court says as it dismisses NGO's case

30 March 2020 - 15:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application from an NGO to declare the national lockdown unconstitutional.
The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application from an NGO to declare the national lockdown unconstitutional.
Image: NICOLENE OLCKERS/GALLO IMAGES

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a civil society body's application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown declared unconstitutional.

Ramaphosa declared a 21-day lockdown last week in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But the little-known Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation urgently approached the court on Thursday last week – on the eve of the lockdown – asking it to declare the 21-day lockdown unconstitutional.

The NGO had wanted the court to declare that Covid-19 “poses no serious threat to the country and its people”.

“HBR Foundation believes that Covid-19 cannot be harmful to Africans,” it said.

The apex court on Monday dismissed the application.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for direct access to this court on an urgent basis. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success,” the court found.

MORE

Government denies lockdown regulations hark back to apartheid

The government has slammed critics who have likened the national lockdown to measures under apartheid rule.
Politics
1 day ago

No, cigarettes are not essential during lockdown, say police

Police on Sunday shot down any suggestion that cigarettes would be allowed to be sold during the lockdown.
News
18 hours ago

New Covid-19 cases arise - legal ones

Family matters and loony long shots already before courts
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
X