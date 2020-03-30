More must be done to cushion blow of Covid-19, experts urge Ramaphosa

To date, the measures announced by the South African government, although welcome, do not match the scale of the challenge. In the face of this looming crisis, we believe more significant action is required. These interventions must protect the most vulnerable.

This response is different from previous attempts to resuscitate ailing economies. We must both acknowledge that physical distancing and a lockdown will slow economic activity, and that extraordinary measures are needed to cushion the resultant hardship and avoid long-term social and economic harm.

There is a significant risk that millions in poverty will fall into destitution; millions more, currently in work, will be driven into poverty and become unable to meet their basic needs; and thousands of businesses will be forced to close due to falling demand as a result of the lockdown, falling incomes and a contraction of economic activity.

The self-employed, atypically employed, informal workers and small businesses are particularly vulnerable, but none will be exempt from its effects. Traditional social support networks will be disrupted. The long-term impact on business capacity, and physical, financial, and human capital, could be devastating to our already ailing economy.

In any already deeply unequal society, we know that the hardship will fall hardest on black people, and especially black women and children.

Economic interventions must therefore aim to:

support households and communities; protect workers; sustain businesses; strengthen public health interventions; and strengthen the economy.

While we appreciate efforts already undertaken in each of these areas, we are concerned that they are not comprehensive enough and are not being implemented sufficiently rapidly or on a large enough scale to prevent real hardship for millions of South Africans.

While we recognise that the stringent social isolation measures are unavoidable, we need to commit as a society to ensuring they do not cause unnecessary hardship to our people, and especially to the working poor and other vulnerable groups. The following measures indicate the kinds of opportunities that are available.

Support households and communities

1. Income transfers to lower-income and affected households, in the form of a special Covid-19 grant, a top-up to existing grants, and/or a universal basic income grant. Creativity is needed to speed up delivery, including income transfers via digital payment mechanisms. We appreciate the practical difficulties involved.

2. Targeted, temporary and compulsory payment holidays from municipal taxes, rent and mortgages, and other debts owed, and a ban on evictions from houses, including on farms.

3. Undertake measures to relieve women of the burden of care in and outside the home - for example, by the provision of childcare for essential workers and additional income support.

4. Ensure food security and food sovereignty through a co-ordinated and safe rollout of food packages in food-stressed neighbourhoods, working with community groups to build collective action and solidarity. Children require special attention.