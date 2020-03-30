Nervous Durban pensioners come out in droves to collect their grants

Durban pensioner Beauty Bungane “forced” herself to collect her social grant on Monday because she had no food to feed her family.

Sixty-five-year-old Bungane is among thousands of Durban pensioners who braved the potential health risks they face from the deadly Covid-19 virus to collect their social grants and buy groceries.

The government allocated Monday and Tuesday for the payment of social grants in the midst of the 21-day lockdown.

Bungane - who supports three family members with her pension - was pleasantly surprised when she received a bunch of roses from Checkers, Windermere Centre store manager Justin Naicker for her “support”.

The store is a Sassa payout point and ensured that social distancing and strict hygiene practices were in place.

“We want to show our appreciation to our pensioners. It's a difficult time for everybody and to bring some cheer is great,” said Naicker.