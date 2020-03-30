South Africa

Only one Gauteng Covid-19 patient still in ICU, and recovering well: MEC

30 March 2020 - 07:37 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said only one Covid-19 patient remained in ICU in Gauteng, and four intensive care patients have recovered. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

Of the 584 people in Gauteng who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 15 are in hospital — nine in private facilities and six in government institutions.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, who was speaking on eNCA over the weekend, said these were patients with mild symptoms.

Four people who had been in intensive care had recovered, he said.

Only one person remained in ICU, Masuku disclosed, and she was also responding well to treatment.

He said from the clinicians' reports, she is recovering and is expected to be discharged in due course.

Gauteng is the province with the highest number of Covid-19 patients. No deaths have been recorded in the province.

Two patients in the country have died, one in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

