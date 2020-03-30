South Africa

Pretoria father arrested for forcefully taking son from mother during lockdown

30 March 2020 - 18:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Pretoria man was arrested for allegedly abducting his 14-year-old son during the lockdown.
A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting his 14-year-old son – and for ignoring rules prohibiting movement during the national lockdown.

The boy was allegedly forcefully abducted by his biological father at his mother's house in Pretoria on Sunday.

According to deputy minister in the presidency Hlengiwe Mkhize, the man drove to the house and “without permission” left with the child.

“The government pronounced that there shall be no movement during the 21-day lockdown aimed at flattening the curve of contagion. It is reckless that a father can drive to a mother's house and, without permission, take a child,” said Mkhize in a statement.

The father was arrested and detained at the Lyttleton police cells. The child has been reunited with his mother.

Mkhize said she was concerned about recorded cases involving child abduction.

“We want our children to be safe during this time, and urge police to not turn away frustrated parents or guardians who want to report cases that may include abduction,” she said.

The deputy minister appealed to the security cluster to not let their guard down and to act decisively on matters of violence against women and children during the lockdown.

“We simultaneously call on parents and caregivers to ensure that children are cared for and not left unattended during the lockdown, as advised by the department of social development,” she said.

