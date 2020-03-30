Quarantine vital but poses unique challenges, say researchers

As the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in SA climbed to 1,280 on Sunday night, many people in the country are grappling with the reality of a lockdown in a country with such dire inequality.

But in a low-resource setting, it’s not just lockdown that is complicated. Quarantine is too, according to a trio of doctors at the University of Pretoria, who define it as “separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease but are not yet symptomatic for a period of time, to see if they become sick”.

This is different from isolation, which separates those who are confirmed sick from the general population and even close family members.

“Quarantine is particularly important for diseases like Covid-19,” the virus of which can still be spread by a person who is asymptomatic, said researchers Sumaiya Adam, Gerhard Lindeque and Priya Soma-Pillay from the university’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology.