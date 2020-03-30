South Africa

Rand plunged to a record low after Moody's downgraded the government's debt to junk status

30 March 2020 - 13:09 By AFP
Moody's downgrade late on Friday came as South Africa began a three-week nationwide lockdown.
Moody's downgrade late on Friday came as South Africa began a three-week nationwide lockdown.
Image: Mike Hutchings / Reuters

The rand plunged to a record low after Moody's downgraded the government's debt to junk status, before recovering slightly Monday, analysts said.

The downturn in the currency came after the credit rating agency cut its rating for South Africa late Friday to Ba1, below investment grade, citing a "continuing deterioration in fiscal strength and structurally very weak growth".

The rand traded at 18.05 against the US dollar in Asia early Monday, but then recovered slightly to around 17.90 during African trading hours.

"The ZAR has been the worst performing emerging market currency over the past week and traded at its weakest level ever at R18.05 in Asia early this morning," said Wichard Cilliers, head of dealing at TreasuryONE, a South African private financial advisory firm.

He said the currency of Africa's most industrialised economy had now weakened 17 percent over the past month.

Moody's downgrade late on Friday came as South Africa began a three-week nationwide lockdown to try to halt the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed two people and infected more than 1,280 people in the country.

Before Friday, Moody's had been the last of the global ratings agencies to keep South Africa on investment grade.

Two other major international rating agencies Fitch and S&P had cut the credit rating of Africa's most developed economy to sub-investment level in 2017.

The government said Moody's move "could not have come at a worse time" as it would "further add to the prevailing financial market stress". 

We will be a different nation after this, whether good or bad depends on us

It is only day three of the 21 days in lockdown for our country and already it feels like a very long time.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Moody's makes Tito tremble

SA's policymakers have come in for harsh words from rating agency Moody's, which finally junked SA's rating late on Friday night after three years of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
X