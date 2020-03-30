South Africa

Repair ship crew hopes to boost SA's internet connectivity by Saturday

30 March 2020 - 15:15 By TimesLIVE
Internet users have been experiencing slower speeds due to an undersea cable break.
Image: alphaspirit/123rf.com

There is some relief on the horizon for adults working from home and cooped-up kids: a broken undersea cable affecting internet connectivity in SA is expected to be repaired in five days.

Internet connectivity has been a source of frustration since a break on the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) submarine cable was confirmed late last Friday - mere hours into the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The South African National Research & Education Network (NREN) said in an update on Twitter on Monday that a cable repair ship, the Ile D'Aix, was sailing to the site of the fault.

The site was initially identified as being between Highbridge, London, and Seixal, Portugal.

The estimated repair date is Saturday April 4.

