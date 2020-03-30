Repair ship crew hopes to boost SA's internet connectivity by Saturday

There is some relief on the horizon for adults working from home and cooped-up kids: a broken undersea cable affecting internet connectivity in SA is expected to be repaired in five days.

Internet connectivity has been a source of frustration since a break on the West Africa Cable System (Wacs) submarine cable was confirmed late last Friday - mere hours into the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The South African National Research & Education Network (NREN) said in an update on Twitter on Monday that a cable repair ship, the Ile D'Aix, was sailing to the site of the fault.