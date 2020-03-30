South Africa

Six caught stealing electricity cables during lockdown

30 March 2020 - 13:22 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg City Power security personnel caught six men digging up copper cable in City Deep Ext 2. They will face criminals charges. Stock photo.
Johannesburg City Power security personnel caught six men digging up copper cable in City Deep Ext 2. They will face criminals charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

Johannesburg City Power security personnel apprehended six people digging up copper cables at City Deep Ext 2, near the M1, on Sunday, day three of the Covid-19 lockdown.

City Power general manager for security, Sergeant A Thela, said: “We thought the national lockdown would reduce theft and vandalism of our electricity network infrastructure, but thieves respect no rules. For that reason, our security response plans for the lockdown were elevated to ensure protection of our network infrastructure. The arrests bear testimony to the resilience of our security resolve in the face of the Covid-19 national disaster.”

The suspects, aged between 27 and 38, were found to be in possession of core copper cable, City Power said in a statement.

They were taken to Jeppe Police Station, where a case of damage to and theft of essential infrastructure was opened.

MORE

Northern Cape cops bust duo with drugs on first day of lockdown

Two men were bust with drugs by Northern Cape police on the first day of the nationwide lockdown, police said.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele enforces lockdown in Khayelitsha

Police minister Bheki Cele joined troops and police in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Saturday evening, March 28 2020.
News
1 hour ago

More than 1,000 arrests in one day for contravening lockdown laws

More than 1,000 people were arrested in South Africa on one day for not complying with regulations relating to the national lockdown
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,170 South Africa
  5. Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
X