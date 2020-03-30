South Africa

WATCH | Roedean school's virtual rendition of 'Hallelujah' will give you goosies

30 March 2020 - 09:54 By Jessica Levitt

Pupils of Roedean School in Johannesburg have released a virtual choir rendition of Hallelujah, explaining that they are “together in spirit and song though apart at uncertain times”.

The video has been viewed more than 154,000 times since being released on March 27.

It has been widely shared on social media, with the message on the video description getting applause from many.

“Apart in uncertain times, but together in spirit and song. May our choir’s virtual performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah be a timely reminder that we are indeed #TogetherApart.”

SA is on day four of a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

