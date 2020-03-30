WATCH | Empty places: Lockdown clears SA's streets
30 March 2020 - 09:29
With SA under a nationwide lockdown, in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, streets and busy spots in Cape Town and Johannesburg are emptying. The bustle of life at iconic SA places is now a mere shadow of what it was. We take a comparative look at these places before and after the country's national lockdown was implemented.
As SA endures a 21-day lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, typically busy locations have emptied.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a nationwide lockdown, beginning at 12am on March 27.
Usually very busy places such as Johannesburg's Rissik Street and Cape Town's Long Street are now quiet and practically deserted.
The lockdown will continue until April 16 2020.