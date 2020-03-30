WATCH | Empty places: Lockdown clears SA's streets

As SA endures a 21-day lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, typically busy locations have emptied.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a nationwide lockdown, beginning at 12am on March 27.

Usually very busy places such as Johannesburg's Rissik Street and Cape Town's Long Street are now quiet and practically deserted.

The lockdown will continue until April 16 2020.