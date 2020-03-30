WATCH | Surfers arrested in Jeffreys Bay for breaking lockdown rules
Two surfers were arrested at the weekend for contravening the Disaster Management Act, national police said on Monday.
Police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo said the men were arrested in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape at 2pm on Sunday.
They were transported to the local police station and fined.
Kouga municipality spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall said the surfers were each fined R5,000.
Randall said both men were in their early 20s and from Jeffreys Bay.
In a separate incident at the weekend, a Durban business owner was arrested under the same act after he locked 14 workers in a factory and forced them to make masks for six days.
The workers were rescued and transported to their homes by police.
The man is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.