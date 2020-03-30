WATCH | This video from staff at a Joburg hospital is for you, the chance-takers

As South Africa enters day four of the 21-day national lockdown, some citizens continue to break the law by going for bicycle rides, walking their dogs and jogging.

While many community members have tried to "police" their areas by outing people on social media, emergency care workers at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg have posted a video appealing for South Africans to stay at home.

In the video, doctors and nurses say they are risking their lives for you to stay home, not catch up on your fitness level.

Check out the video below: