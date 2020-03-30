WATCH | 'We must be armed with revolutionary theory' - Floyd Shivambu on EFF book club

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is engaging South Africans who have joined the party's book club which takes place during the 21-day SA lockdown.

The book club discusses readings recommended by Shivambu which address land expropriation without compensation, capitalism and the EFF founding manifesto.

On Friday Shivambu said these will help South Africans to better understand politics and the party's fight for land and economic freedom.

“We'll avail all these books through our digital platforms, and we encourage all of you to read and ask questions so that we are armed with proper revolutionary theory. You cannot engage in the struggle for economic freedom, without having been armed with proper revolutionary theory,” he said.