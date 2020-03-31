Addicts won't cope without booze and cigarettes, say drug activists

The leaders of the drug policy initiative - general medical practitioner Keith Scott, drug counsellor Ashley Potts, criminologist Anine Kriegler and Prof JP van Niekerk - said most people with a drug problem relied on more than one substance.

"Someone who is addicted to, for example, heroin, but can get by with alcohol, cannabis or tobacco, will not be able to cope unless they break the law and buy those drugs on the black market," the statement said.

"People who have the space to grow cannabis and those who have the financial means were able to buy and store adequate quantities of tobacco and alcohol products before the lockdown came into effect.

"However, the indigent sector of the population, many of whom have lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown, are expected to confine themselves in cramped, hot, poorly ventilated shacks and houses.

"And they have to do without drugs that are essential for some, and provide some relief for others who find it difficult to cope with the dire situation in which they find themselves.

"This demand invites criminal elements to meet this need by increasing the supply of contraband alcohol and tobacco."

The statement said it appeared the potential drawbacks of the alcohol and cigarette ban were not considered or were given insufficient weight.

"Either way, the decision should be reversed as soon as possible as it discriminates against the poor, puts the health of the mentally ill and marginalised at risk, and gifts crime syndicates and gangs another source of income."