South Africa

AngloGold provide water tanks to Hammanskraal taxi ranks

31 March 2020 - 08:30 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng MEC of Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo is expected to do the handover of the water tanks to the various taxi ranks on Tuesday morning.
Image: 123rf.com/Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer

The Gauteng provincial government has partnered with AngloGold Ashanti to provide water tanks at Hammanskraal taxi ranks in an effort to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Gauteng MEC of public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo is expected to do the handover on Tuesday morning.

This forms part of improving hygiene to combat the spread of the virus in public transport nodes, department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said.

“The department of roads and transport will continue with monitoring and supporting the facilities with materials to ensure that commuters and minibus taxis are sanitised and disinfected,” Madiba said.

Hammanskraal was hard hit by a severe water crisis  in 2019.

Tests done by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) confirmed that groundwater at Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, was unfit for human consumption.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had also warned about the quality of water in Hammanskraal.

