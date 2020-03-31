AngloGold provide water tanks to Hammanskraal taxi ranks

This forms part of improving hygiene to combat the spread of the virus in public transport nodes, department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said.

“The department of roads and transport will continue with monitoring and supporting the facilities with materials to ensure that commuters and minibus taxis are sanitised and disinfected,” Madiba said.

Hammanskraal was hard hit by a severe water crisis in 2019.

Tests done by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) confirmed that groundwater at Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, was unfit for human consumption.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had also warned about the quality of water in Hammanskraal.