South Africa

Call centre boss granted R5,000 bail after arrest for alleged lockdown violations

31 March 2020 - 12:54 By Zimasa Matiwane
The CCI call centre in KwaZulu-Natal was closed on Monday and employees were evacuated. The company's CEO appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The CCI call centre in KwaZulu-Natal was closed on Monday and employees were evacuated. The company's CEO appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: CCI

The CEO of an international contact centre based in Umhlanga, Durban, has been granted R5,000 bail for charges in connection with contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

Mark Deva Chana, 46, who is chief executive of CCI, was arrested on Monday after an intelligence-driven operation comprising police and government agencies made an unannounced visit to the company's premises.

Chana, a Briton, was charged for contravention of Covid-19 requirements, including failing to cease operations at the call centre, having  more than 100 employees in one office,  not adhering to physical distancing requirements and failing to provide employees with gloves and masks.

Workers were evacuated by police from the building on Monday.

Chana was granted bail in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday.

On its website, the company lists telecommunications, media, retail, energy and insurance businesses in partnership with brands from the US, UK, Australia and other parts of Africa.

MORE

Durban call centre employees evacuated over lockdown violations

An international call centre based in SA has caught the ire of Cosatu and the KZN department of economic development, tourism and environmental ...
News
20 hours ago

R20,000 bail for businessman who allegedly locked workers in mask factory

A 53-year-old Chinese national has been granted R20,000 bail in the Durban magistrate's court in connection with charges related to contravening the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X