Cape Town calls for drastic cut in shopping hours to enforce lockdown

Shopping hours should be reduced to between 9am to 1pm daily to help police enforce coronavirus lockdown.

The City of Cape Town is calling on the government to refine the lockdown regulations, including limiting grocery shopping hours to make implementation easier for the police and military.

Any person found on the street may plausibly claim to be out for the purposes of shopping for food, said JP Smith, the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, reports BusinessLIVE.

“It is impossible for the police, whether SAPS, SANDF, Metro Police to truthfully determine whether a person is entitled to be on the street or not,” he said.

SA started a three-week-long nationwide lockdown on Friday morning in a bid to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus. However, there is growing concern that many people, especially in townships, are ignoring the regulations and not adhering to any social distancing.

The pandemic has caused pandemonium across the globe, bringing economies to a standstill and stretching medical facilities.

Smith said the government should amend the regulations to limit the hours of shopping at shopping malls, as well as spaza and tuck shops, to between 9am to 1pm daily. Currently grocery stores can remain open until 6pm during weekdays and 5pm at the weekend.