Central Karoo still clear as Western Cape Covid-19 cases rise to 348

31 March 2020 - 16:28 By TimesLIVE
Just over 83% of the Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape are in Cape Town, premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.
Image: Western Cape provoincial government

The number of Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape had risen to 348 by midnight on Monday, said premier Alan Winde.

Fifty people who had tested positive in Cape Town had fully recovered and completed their 14 days of self-isolation.

Thirteen people were in hospital, including three in intensive care.

The western and southern sub-districts of the Cape Town metro had the most Covid-19 cases on March 31 2020.
Image: Western Cape provincial government

Winde praised the community of the Bo-Kaap, on the edge of Cape Town city centre, for setting up its own Covid-19 response team.

“This team, together with proactive and open family of a patient, was able to alert the community to a positive test in a way that was informative and did not stigmatise the illness,” he said.

“Their efforts could also support us to trace close contacts and ensure they self-isolate.

“This kind of response team can only work if the messaging is responsible, caring and shared voluntarily — and we would like to thank them for this.”

The Garden Route has 26 Covid-19 cases, the neighbouring Central Karoo none.
The Garden Route has 26 Covid-19 cases, the neighbouring Central Karoo none.
Image: Western Cape provincial government

Winde said there had been long social grant queues on Monday and Tuesday at supermarkets and shops in the province.

“We are therefore calling on members of the public who are not collecting grants to refrain from shopping over the next few days unless it is absolutely necessary to do so. This will help to minimise crowds and queues and ensure that grant recipients, including the elderly and disabled, are not put at unnecessary risk,” he said.

The premier encouraged communities to support the provincial #ThankYouWC campaign aimed at celebrating essential service workers.

“Residents are asked to hang a flag or a colourful piece of cloth from their doors and windows as a show of support and solidarity in neighbourhoods.”

