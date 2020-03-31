Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has paid tribute to a "wonderful" comrade who died on Tuesday due to Covid-19.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza told TimesLIVE that an Isipingo primary school teacher died on Tuesday after being admitted to a Durban hospital for the second time in two weeks.

Caluza said she had spoken to the principal and the victim's family, who confirmed that she wasn't feeling well and was admitted to hospital for asthma two weeks ago, subsequently discharged and then readmitted.

"When she was readmitted, she was told that she had tested positive for Covid-19. We are aware that there is a link with another elderly patient who was also positive, but at this stage we can't say for sure what happened," she said.

"The member was a wonderful comrade who was dedicated to her profession. We are so saddened by the loss of one of our dedicated members who died as a result of this virus. We have reached out to her family who are suffering and provided them with support in their time of need."