South Africa

Covid-19 LIVE UPDATE | Day 5 - Covid-19 can come for anyone so stay indoors, Ramaphosa tells SA

31 March 2020 - 07:37 By Timeslive
Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries quequed for hours to get their grands in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, not distancing or protecting themselves in the crowd.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

31 March 2020 - 07:23

Gogos stranded as taxis fail to operate for grant recipients

As taxis failed to operate in Atteridgeville, many gogos and oupas on Monday were forced to walk to various social grant pay points. Read more.

31 March 2020 - 06:00

Don’t dare think that the coronavirus will pass you by,

warns President Ramaphosa

In an 18-minute address to the nation, Ramaphosa was critical of those who weren’t taking the national lockdown seriously by ignoring regulations and trying to find loopholes.

“Some people may think this disease is something that doesn't concern them, and that it will never affect them - that it is something they only read about in newspapers or social media or see reports about on television. But it is very real. And it poses a great danger to every one of us and to our society as well,” he said.

“It infects the rich and the poor, the young and the old, black and white, those who live in the cities and those who live in the rural areas. Let us not make the mistake of thinking that this is somebody else's problem.”

