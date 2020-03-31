Covid-19: Prices of hand sanitisers, masks, loo rolls and flu meds under scrutiny

The Competition Commission is investigating more than 250 complaints against retailers and suppliers for allegedly charging excessive prices for products considered to be Covid-19 essentials, such as sanitisers and flu medication.

The commission said that since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of national disaster on March 15, it has received 559 complaints about excessive pricing.

"Approximately 250 of these relate to matters that fall outside the scope of the Competition Act as well as the applicable regulations, and shall therefore not be pursued further. The balance of the complaints are against retailers and suppliers for charging excessive prices for products related to Covid-19 essentials," the commission said.

The commission said the majority of the complaints related to hand sanitisers and face masks, followed by toilet paper, flu medication and other products.

"The commission is prioritising those cases against national retailers and suppliers, and also those cases from complainants who are essential services professionals, such as doctors, dentists and police officers.

"The complaints are under expedited preliminary investigations, with respondent firms given 48 hours to confirm or rebut the allegations," commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

He said the commission has issued more than 100 such letters to national retailers, suppliers and independent retailers.

"The responses received thus far vary. In some instances, the alleged price increases are explained as the difference between December/January promotional pricing and the pricing reverting back to normal in February, coinciding with the pandemic."

Ngwema said there were, however, instances where price increases were not justified and the commission would pursue enforcement.