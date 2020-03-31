Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Today, I almost snitched on my neighbours

30 March- Day 4, almost a snitch, but not really.

In my two previous blogs I shared with pride how my neighbourhood has been quiet since before the lockdown, but the same cannot be said about today.

A group of about seven teenagers were playing soccer in the streets for the longest time and I wondered if they knew the rules of the lockdown and were defying them anyway, or if they were unaware, which is highly unlikely.

I say this because almost everyone here has access to the news by means of a TV, radio, or cellphone.

I was tempted to call the Naledi police station and snitch on these boys for their own good and everyone else’s, but I stopped as I was reminded of the time in December when I asked police to check if my neighbours were fine and they didn’t pitch up, even though they had promised to.

That, thank goodness was a false alarm.