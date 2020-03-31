Diary of a single, Soweto mom: Today, I almost snitched on my neighbours
30 March- Day 4, almost a snitch, but not really.
In my two previous blogs I shared with pride how my neighbourhood has been quiet since before the lockdown, but the same cannot be said about today.
A group of about seven teenagers were playing soccer in the streets for the longest time and I wondered if they knew the rules of the lockdown and were defying them anyway, or if they were unaware, which is highly unlikely.
I say this because almost everyone here has access to the news by means of a TV, radio, or cellphone.
I was tempted to call the Naledi police station and snitch on these boys for their own good and everyone else’s, but I stopped as I was reminded of the time in December when I asked police to check if my neighbours were fine and they didn’t pitch up, even though they had promised to.
That, thank goodness was a false alarm.
I’m aware that they are doing their best to protect citizens and enforce the rules of the lockdown, I just need to believe in them enough to really snitch on anyone who refuses to adhere to the regulations.
This also made me realise that we really are all we have to keep ourselves safe; after all, the police can only do so much. We each have to be more than willing to comply with the rules of the lockdown.
My heart sank when I read the reports about the coronavirus cases in Khayelitsha and Alexandra townships because that has been my biggest fear since SA recorded its first case. The 1,326 positive cases and three deaths are a lot to take in already, but if not controlled, this crisis may just hit us all very hard.
I’ve run out of snacks I bought before the lockdown in anticipation of boredom and just needing to eat something and pile up some calories.
I’m also out of my weekly fruits and vegetables but tempted as I am to head to my nearest Pick n Pay, the fear of potentially finding myself in the crowd was enough to get me to stay.
I really could have used the guy who runs a fruit and vegetable stall from up my street. How is he not an essential services provider?
I’ve just finished watching president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 address to the nation and the man and his team are doing an amazing job keeping us all informed.
I’m more appreciative of the 10,000 field workers who will run tests and screenings to make sure that more people are safe. Otherwise I really just feel like screaming my lungs out because it’s going to be a long 17 days ahead.
Being on lockdown sucks, but it must be done.