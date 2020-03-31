Essential service permits wrongfully awarded to small businesses will be revoked

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) said on Tuesday it was withdrawing "essential services" permits given to some small businesses.

The CIPC discovered several businesses had fraudulently obtained certificates or were not supposed to have been approved when they initially filed applications on the Bizportal website.

“As was made clear when the automated certificate was issued by the CIPC, that the provision thereof was based on information provided by the registered company itself, and that possession thereof does not in itself constitute the right to continue operating during the lockdown period,” the department of trade and industry said.

“The operation of any essential service is subject to full compliance with the applicable lockdown regulations and that the company falls within the scope of essential services as defined in the regulations.”

The department said a number of businesses applied but did not comply with the conditions. Unless a company is listed as an essential service or goods supplier, it is illegal for it to remain operational during the lockdown.