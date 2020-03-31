Fear and despair in Khayelitsha after first Covid-19 case

While the forum has called for calm in that township, Mzanywa said living conditions in Khayelitsha - particularly the close proximity of households, overcrowding and poor sanitation - were “worrying”.

While the country is currently under 21-day lockdown, Mzanywa said people in Khayelitsha are not really staying indoors.

“There has been a lot of misconceptions that the disease affects the rich who fly around the world. While there is truth to that, the latest Covid-19 case shows us that it’s no longer the disease of the rich," he said.

"What we think is lacking in Khayelitsha is proper education of what the virus is all about. Since the outbreak we haven’t seen any healthcare workers doing outreach work , explaining in layman terms what the virus is all about [and] who is at risk."

Bianca Capazorio, spokesperson for the premier, said the patient and close contacts had been moved to an isolation space.

"We understand that many residents of Khayelitsha may be worried or afraid following yesterday's announcement that the virus has reached their community," she said.

"Our contact tracing teams have already conducted follow-up and screenings of close contacts and have also done community screenings."

Public health expert and UCT professor of pulmonology Keertan Dheda said the latest reports of Covid-19 infection in areas like Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain highlights that the deadly virus "has now spread more extensively and that transmission is occurring".

"It underscores the need to take the advised precautions - including those of social distancing, personal protection and personal hygiene - very seriously,” he said.

The fact that cases are now occurring in poorer suburbs could mean that the virus was acquired from those who returned from overseas travel or from their immediate contacts, or is indicative of a secondary spread.