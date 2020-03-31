South Africa

From shock to 'meh': reactions to Alexandra’s first official Covid-19 case

31 March 2020 - 10:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Soldiers put their boots on the ground in Alexandra on Friday as part of lockdown law enforcement. One case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the over-crowded area.
Soldiers put their boots on the ground in Alexandra on Friday as part of lockdown law enforcement. One case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the over-crowded area.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

Social media went into chaos mode on Monday after the first official case of Covid-19 was reported in the Gauteng township of Alexandra.

The news was confirmed by the provincial health department, who said the person was traced and found in Limpopo.

“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is in isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Five people are under quarantine after being in close contact with the man.

“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly so that, together, we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” Kekana added.

The announcement came after a case of the deadly virus was confirmed in Khayelitsha township in the Western Cape.

It was all too much for some citizens, who flooded social media with memes and messages in reaction to the news.

I DON'T SEE IT

SHOCK AND CONCERN

IT'S OVER FOR US!

DO YOU SEE NOW WHY THEY TOLD US TO STAY INDOORS?

GOD HAVE MERCY

LESS ADVICE AND MORE ACTION

CONSPIRACY?

WHAT DID “WE'LL WAIT AND SEE” GET YOU?

QUARANTINE THE PERSON AT THE RANCH

Alexandra confirms first Covid-19 case, five in isolation

Gauteng's Alexandra township has recorded its first case of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Monday.
News
18 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Day 4: 'Virus tests are coming to your home'

Soon, tests for Covid-19 - the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus - will be done at homes across the country.
News
1 day ago

Alexandra food seller has a permit but soldiers closed him down

An Alexandra business owner said on Monday it was difficult to operate his establishment during the coronavirus lockdown period as police officers ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | 'You scare me': Walking with the army through Alex as they enforce lockdown

Soldiers on foot were out in full force in parts of Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, on day 1 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X