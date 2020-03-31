South Africa

Gauteng government creates lockdown entertainment programme

31 March 2020 - 06:00 By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN
Loyiso Gola is one of numerous comedians, musicians and fitness gurus that the Gauteng government has hired to create a 21-day lockdown programme.
Image: Instagram/ Loyiso Gola

Running out of entertainment ideas for you and your family during lockdown? Don't worry, the Gauteng government has created a 21-day stay-at-home programme.

You can be entertained by comedians David Kau, Nina Hastie, KG Comic, Gilli Apter, Stop Nonsons, Khanyisa Bunu, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Lihle Msimang, Loyiso Gola and Tatz Nkonzo.

The programme also includes a home gym session with fitness instructor Juanita Khumalo.

Sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe said on Monday: “In response to the national lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an effort to flatten the curve of Covid-19 pandemic, the province is working closely with members of the sport, arts, culture and recreation fraternity, who like all other sectors are negatively affected by the lockdown.

“The industry thrives when there are mass gatherings and events. However, due to Covid- 19, the sector working with the Gauteng provincial government is using creative ways to spread the messages of hope to the people of Gauteng. They are also encouraging people to heed the president's call to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus.”

Hlophe said the entertainment programme would be available via the department's social media platforms to encourage people to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown.

“We are aware that for some, staying home can be a bit lonely. Hence we offer different types of engagement so that people don't feel isolated while practising social distancing,” she said.

“We have a comedy show taking place in the comfort of your home, with 10 of your favourite local comedians throughout the day entertaining society and lifting the mood while we stay home.

“Every evening, resident yoga instructor Tidimalo Sehlako makes sure there is a balance of body, mind and soul with the 21-day yoga experience. Many people find this period a bit emotional as they wonder and worry about the spread of Covid-19. Yoga assists in calming the mind as mental health is as important as physical health.”

The Lazy Makoti will also share ideas for quick-fix meals that people can prepare as a family bonding exercise.

“The spread of Covid-19 threatens many livelihoods and many careers. Our sport and arts custodians have taken it upon themselves to share messages of hope and courage, reminding their supporters and friends of the importance of washing hands with soap or sanitiser and keeping the social distance,” said Hlophe.

The messages will be shared throughout the 21 days of national lockdown by personalities including DJ Fresh, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Mpho Popps and Les Da Chef.

There will also be messages of support and encouragement from some of the top PSL teams based in Gauteng, including Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits, Sundowns and Supersport United.

“Through our #GautengCares initiative, we are calling for all to adhere to the set rules of staying at home because this is the only way we can reduce the spread of infections and eventually defeat Covid-19,” added Hlophe.

Platforms to access the entertainment programme include Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

