Guard in court for murder of Gauteng man during lockdown operation

A security guard has appeared in court over the death of a 40-year-old man during a police lockdown operation over the weekend.

However, the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officer also accused of involvement in the man's death has not faced charges.

Siphiwe George Ndlovu appeared in the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday, charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The case was remanded until April 8 for a formal bail application.

His appearance follows the death of Sibusiso Amos, a 40-year-old Vosloorus man who was allegedly gunned down in his yard. Four children who were caught in the crossfire were hospitalised.