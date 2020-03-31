South Africa

Guard in court for murder of Gauteng man during lockdown operation

No charges yet for Ekurhuleni metro cop arrested with him

31 March 2020 - 19:18 By ERNEST MABUZA
A security officer appeared in court charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man at his home in Vosloorus on Sunday. Charges against the Ekurhuleni metro cop arrested with him have not been enrolled, pending further investigation.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A security guard has appeared in court over the death of a 40-year-old man during a police lockdown operation over the weekend.

However, the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officer also accused of involvement in the man's death has not faced charges.

Siphiwe George Ndlovu appeared in the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday, charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The case was remanded until April 8 for a formal bail application.

His appearance follows the death of Sibusiso Amos, a 40-year-old Vosloorus man who was allegedly gunned down in his yard. Four children who were caught in the crossfire were hospitalised.

East Rand metro cop on murder charge after fatal lockdown enforcement

An Ekurhuleni metro police department [EMP] officer and a man believed to be a private security officer have been arrested for the deadly shooting in ...
News
1 day ago

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges against the officer were "not enrolled pending further investigations".

"He is released. There are currently no charges against him. A decision on charges against him will be made after outstanding investigations are concluded," she told TimesLIVE.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said Amos was allegedly followed by EMPD officers enforcing Covid-19 regulations to his home, where he was fatally shot.

"It is reported that there are other persons - including minors aged five, six and twins aged 11 - that were also injured during the incident [and] as a result were taken to the nearby medical facilities for treatment," said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa on Monday.

Seisa said Ipid arrested a 34-year-old EMPD officer and the private security officer, aged 45.

