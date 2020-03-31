How to tell if door-to-door field workers screening for virus are legit

Field workers being deployed on a “huge scale” to screen people and families for Covid-19 symptoms will be accompanied by police and carry identification.

Some people raised concerns on social media on Tuesday about the prospect of strangers knocking on their doors and how to tell if they were legitimate and not would-be criminals.

The screening drive is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday about steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

“In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale,” said Ramaphosa. “Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.”