South Africa

Ipid investigates 21 complaints of murder, rape and assault against cops during lockdown

31 March 2020 - 12:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Brig Vish Naidoo says the behaviour of some in the security forces is unacceptable and the incidents are being worked on.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has received 21 complaints since the start of the lockdown at midnight on March 26.

The complaints include murder, rape, discharging of firearms and assault by police personnel.

In Gauteng, one death as result of police action, six cases of discharging of police firearms, three cases of assault by police officials and one corruption case have been reported.

Mpumalanga reported one case of discharging of a police firearm, assault by a police official and a corruption complaint.

In the Western Cape, two cases of death as result of police action and one case of rape by a police official were reported.

The Free State recorded two cases of assault by police officials, while the Eastern Cape recorded one case of discharging a police firearm.

KwaZulu-Natal received one complaint of assault by a police official.

Limpopo, North West and the Northern Cape reported no cases.

“During this period Ipid received a significant number of calls which were outside our mandate,” said Ipid acting spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the behaviour of some in the security forces was unacceptable, adding that the the police were were working on the statistics. 

