South Africa

'It was time': family of Soweto gogo who died before collecting grant

31 March 2020 - 15:59 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, right, visited the family of Ellen Mbhele in Soweto on Tuesday. Her granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa, centre, spoke to journalists on behalf of the family.
Acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, right, visited the family of Ellen Mbhele in Soweto on Tuesday. Her granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa, centre, spoke to journalists on behalf of the family.
Image: ALON SKUY

The family of an elderly woman who collapsed and died moments before collecting her pension grant payout on Tuesday in Pimville, Soweto, has denied claims of negligence by the government, instead saying they believed it was her time to die.

Ellen Mbhele, 66, collapsed and died outside a post office in Zone 7 before she could join a queue leading to a pay point. 

“She collapsed on her way. She was almost at the entrance. This did not [happen] because of long queues or negligence caused by anyone, it was time. It’s a pity it happened during this catastrophy of coronavirus,” said Mbhele's granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa.   

Kheswa said Mbhele had been a mother to her and many others and her death left them shattered.  

Kheswa was among the first people to rush to the scene where her grandmother died. She recalled the pain of witnessing people taking photographs of her lifeless body before it could be wrapped. The picture was also shared on social media.

Woman dies in social grant payout queue, another in taxi en route

Two people have died in incidents linked to social grant collections on Monday.
News
22 hours ago

She expressed concern at the practice, adding that the family needed counselling because the pictures were so disturbing, 

"As black people, we respect the deceased," she said. "It just wants to bring me to tears."

Gauteng acting MEC for social development Panyaza Lesufi visited the family less than 24 hours after the ordeal made headlines. 

“We felt obligated to come to the family, just to establish the facts,” he said. 

Lesufi assured the family that Mbhele's pension payout would be given to the family.  

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu said earlier that two pensioners had died on Monday. Lesufi confirmed that Mbhele was in fact the third pensioner to die on Monday, the first day of grant collections. 

Lesufi said the department would help the three affected families with burial arrangements, counselling and groceries. 

"Even though the family has explained that the incident was outside our perimeter as government, we feel obligated as the government to contribute something to the funeral arrangements," he said. 

Mbhele is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

READ MORE:

Covid-19: More than 7-million social grants paid out on day one

The social development department said it processed about 4.2-million transactions to the tune of R3,7-billion for social grants on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Lockdown in Diepsloot — elderly queue for social grants, cigarettes for sale

An elderly woman who sat in the queue at the Diepsloot post office, waiting to receive her social grant payment on Monday, told TimesLIVE he wished ...
News
1 day ago

'I will lockdown stress-free' – Soweto pensioner relieved after collecting grant money

On day four of SA's Covid-19 lockdown, the elderly and disabled on Monday got their chance to stock up on basic essentials as staggered payments of ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
X