South Africa

Limited passenger rule ignites taxi strike in Nelson Mandela Bay suburb

31 March 2020 - 13:43 By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi
Commuters in Motherwell were left stranded on Tuesday as taxi drivers in the area opted to halt operations as a result of the new limited loads they are allowed to ferry during the lockdown.
Image: Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi

Commuters in Motherwell were left stranded on Tuesday as taxi drivers in the area opted to halt operations as a result of the new limited loads they are allowed to ferry during the lockdown.

Some commuters were rushing to work in places like Checkers in Greenacres, while others, such as nurses trying to get to Livingstone Hospital, said they had been waiting since 6am but taxis were not picking up anyone.

Other commuters opted to go back home while some waited and tried to hitchhike, reports HeraldLIVE.

Some of the workers said they had reported the situation to their employers but had fears about their pay being docked.

Drivers from both Border Taxi Alliance and Uncedo Taxi Service said they could not continue wasting petrol and making far off trips with a load of just seven people.

The main problem was the time regulations and the heavy fines being imposed on them as a result of the new protocols put in place as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

One driver said they were operating at a loss, and making less than 5% of what they normally make in a day.

They said they blame government for not giving careful and thoughtful consideration to the plight of the drivers and how these new regulations would affect the taxi industry revenue.

The drivers said they were sympathetic towards the commuters but had to make a stand.

