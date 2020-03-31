South Africa

LISTEN | Pandemic, epidemic and endemic - what is the difference?

31 March 2020 - 11:21 By Modiegi Mashamaite
The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus a pandemic. File Photo.
The World Health Organisation has declared the coronavirus a pandemic. File Photo.
Image: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

On March 11 2020, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO's) director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared Covid-19 a pandemic, but what is the difference between a pandemic, an epidemic and something that is endemic?

LISTEN FOR A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING: 

The word pandemic comes from the Greek word "pan", which means all, and "demos", meaning people, and it refers to the global outbreak of a disease.

An epidemic is defined as an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area, and endemic is a disease or condition regularly found among particular people or in a certain area.

The last time an epidemic was declared by WHO was in 2009, when swine flu was estimated to have killed more than 500,000 people worldwide in the first year alone. WHO received a major backlash over whether the outbreak should have been labelled a pandemic.

Since then the organisation has been cautious about how it defines outbreaks of viruses and illnesses.

Ghebreyesus said the word "pandemic" is not one that should be used lightly or carelessly.

“It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death,” he said.

People often use the terms epidemic and pandemic interchangeably, not realising the two have different and distinct meanings.

Whether it is the current coronavirus pandemic (the resulting disease is scientifically known as Covid-19), Spanish flu or HIV/Aids, we have all heard pandemic, epidemic and endemic used in a variety of ways.

MORE

We can defeat Covid-19: Bathabile Dlamini

ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini has called on South Africans to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Politics
16 hours ago

FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief

FNB on Monday announced relief for its customers whose incomes have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
22 hours ago

More must be done to cushion blow of Covid-19, experts urge Ramaphosa

SA economists and business analysts have written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet, calling for decisive action to protect ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X