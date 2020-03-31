South Africa

Mmusi Maimane calls for action against ‘violent’ officers amid lockdown

'No one deserves to be killed because they went to buy a beer,' says Maimane

31 March 2020 - 09:32 By Unathi Nkanjeni
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

Mmusi Maimane is the latest to weigh in on videos surfacing online of law enforcement allegedly acting without regard for the law.

Over the weekend, videos of police and SANDF allegedly forcing residents to do exercise as punishment for not obeying the lockdown laws surfaced on social media.

Another video showed police officials chasing a citizen from their own yard into their home.

These several videos, sparking a heated debate online and transport minister Fikile Mbalula promised to communicate with forces on the ground about the alleged wrongdoings.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the One South Africa (Osa) leader called for order and pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the need to use minimum force against civilians.

“The civilians are not the enemy. The virus is the enemy. This is not right. Let’s respect civilian rights and have all security officers observe the law.

“Civilians who are cooperating with law enforcement, who are not posing a physical threat to anyone, who are not resisting arrest, should not be assaulted,” Maimane said.

He claimed the security cluster was overreacting when dealing with civilians, saying: “No one deserves to be killed because they went to buy a beer.

Still, he encouraged citizens to follow the rules of the lockdown.

Maimane also called on the security cluster to respect the legislation put in place by Ramaphosa and stop “abusing citizens”.

If we, SA’s privileged, don’t give generously now, we will pay dearly later

Many of us in the middle classes moan, as the old Afrikaans saying goes, with a white loaf under the arm.
Ideas
3 hours ago

DA calls for investigation into 'gross violations' by soldiers policing lockdown

The DA is calling on military ombudsman General Vusi Masondo to investigate alleged gross violations of the military mandate and Bill of Rights by ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Western Cape premier Alan Winde urges public to adhere to government's lockdown directive

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has, again, urged residents to stay at home after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X