South Africa

Mzansi reacts to police & army 'brutality' during lockdown - 'they must respect the law'

The violence has been met with widespread condemnation by the public.

31 March 2020 - 09:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Long Street in Cape Town at midnight during the national lockdown.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES

SANDF has received public condemnation after videos of citizens allegedly being punished for violating the rules of the lockdown, have been circulated on social media.

The DA MP Kobus Marais on Monday called on military ombudsman Gen Vusi Masondo to investigate alleged gross violations of the military mandate and bill of rights by members of the defence force.

He said the actions of the army were disgusting and called for an independent investigation to be initiated on the matter.

Marais was told by the acting chief of the army, Maj-Gen MJ de Goede, who confirmed that the matter had been registered for investigation. He called for transparency and accountability of SANDF.

“While we agree that those who do not comply with the lockdown regulations should face the consequences for their actions, in accordance to the lockdown regulations, we condemn any act which seeks to humiliate and degrade citizens,” said Marais.

On Wednesday last week, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula assured South Africans that the military would not use force to implement the rules of the lockdown, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Here are some of the responses shared on Twitter:

