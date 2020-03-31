R1bn to protect health workers, buy medical supplies: Naspers on Covid-19
Media giant Naspers pledges R1bn to protect health workers, buy medical supplies
Media and e-commerce giant Naspers has committed R1,5-billion in emergency aid to the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.
The group said it will buy R1bn worth of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies in China — in partnership with the Chinese government and Tencent — to support SA’s health workers and fly it to SA as soon as possible.
In addition, it will contribute R500-million to the Solidarity Response Fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
“By working with government and civil society we want to help our country overcome this very difficult period. We hope this combination of support will help to make a difference in SA’s response to Covid-19,” said SA CEO, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa.
Bob van Dijk, Group CEO said: “We realise these are tough times that require dramatic action.”
The details of the personal protective equipment and other medical supplies are being finalised together with local South African authorities, partners and supply networks in China, the company statement said.